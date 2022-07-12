Lipscomb University hosting active shooter training seminar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A seminar will take place tonight at Lipscomb University, preparing the public how to be prepared for an active shooter situation.

Law enforcement experts want you to have the tools to increase survivability, should you ever find yourself in the middle of an active shooter threat or part of active violence.

Tuesday’s event will cover historical incidents and provide lessons learned from them, including what to do should it happen to you at school, a grocery store, church, or at your place of work.

Defend Systems is running the seminar in partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and they’ll talk about how to make existing facilities safer, increase emergency preparedness, understand critical response, and identify pre-attack indicators.

The event is free and open to the public and comes on the heels of recent events in Buffalo, NY; Uvalde, Texas; and Highland Park, Illinois.

“I think anyone that’s concerned about safety and well-being in the general public, at their workplace or anywhere else would greatly benefit from coming,” said Brink Fidler, president of Defend Systems. “I’m tired of people dying unnecessarily, but I’m really tired of kids dying.”

Registration for the event is still available here. The event is in the Collins Alumni Auditorium at Lipscomb University, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.