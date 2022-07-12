Historic log cabin at Brentwood park unsafe, to be torn down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The nearly 200-year-old Brentvale Log Cabin at the entrance of Crockett Park could soon be gone.

Brentwood city officials noticed the structure was deteriorating and had an engineer inspect it.

During the inspection, engineers found a combination of things where they determined the nearly 200-year-old cabin cannot be repaired and is not safe.

Although the demolition will have to come, the city has plans to keep the log cabin alive.

“What the Brentwood Historic Commission wants to do is repurpose it and use parts of old history to a new way for the future,” Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said. “The city will be keeping any log timbers or door frames, or anything like that. The two chimneys of the log cabin will remain in place so you will be seeing those stand as is for the weeks to come, the years to come, and then something will be built around it.”

City leaders will be meeting soon to discuss ideas about what’s next.

