First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity ramp up before storms roll in this afternoon

More heat and humidity expected today across the Mid State with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon.

Much of today will be sunny to partly cloudy, but late this afternoon and this evening, we’ll see a couple of showers begin to develop as a cold front passes through the Mid State.

More showers and storms will develop tonight, and one or two storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

As we head into our Wednesday, we’ll see a couple of showers linger mainly south of I-40 into the early afternoon. It will be a cooler and less humid day with temperatures right around 90.

Thursday will stay less humid, and temperatures will still hover around that 90-degree mark in the afternoon.

It’s back to the lower and mid 90s Friday and Saturday with some good sunshine to end the week and start off the weekend.

A few showers will return late Sunday before more scattered showers and storms on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.