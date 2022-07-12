Efforts to curb road rage in Tennessee continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Tennessee law is cracking down on road rage, labeling it as aggravated reckless driving, punishable up to one year in jail with a $2,500 fine.

Tennessee ranks fifth in the nation for the most road rage shootings, according to a recent analysis.

Last week, Clarksville Police said a man was shot because of road rage.

Last year, 20 people were shot in Tennessee while driving to work, the store, or anywhere else they needed to be.

Locals are not shocked to hear Tennessee drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country.

“They always want to go be flying around here. Always speeding. Everybody is riding you just to make you go faster.”

Police advise that if someone is driving erratically, the best thing you can do is move over. If an angry driver is following you-- call 9-1-1 and drive to the closest police station.

