Affidavit: Man arrested for pulling out loaded gun at restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on July 10, after he showed off a loaded gun at a restaurant.

Andrell Blakemore, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he and another guy walked into Geist Bar + Restaurant at 311 Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived, they saw two men, matching the suspects’ description, leaving the restaurant. Both of them were held at gunpoint and were placed into custody.

Officers found a loaded gun on Blakemore. According to the affidavit, the gun had one round in the chamber and three inside the magazine. Blakemore was then placed inside the back of the patrol car.

In the affidavit, a victim inside the restaurant explained to officers that Blakemore allegedly came into the restaurant with a jacket and a mask on and pulled the pistol out of his pants. The affidavit stated that the victim believed Blakemore was going to rob the restaurant due to his appearance and actions.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

After his Miranda Rights were read to him, Blakemore did not want to speak with officers and was booked without further incident. In addition to a gun, officers also found weed on Blakemore in a Cigarillo package.

