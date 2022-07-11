Street vendors to be banned from some areas of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Street vendors will be banned from specific streets in downtown Nashville after a vote taken Monday by the Metro Traffic and Parking Commission.

The commission voted 4-2 to ban the vendors after getting several complaints about vendors. Nashville Mayor John Cooper had asked for more regulation. He’s also asking for stricter penalties for those who don’t follow the rules.

Currently, you have to pay $100 for a permit and be set up eight feet away from buildings.

Metro Police and NDOT will work with the county clerk’s office to communicate with permit holders about clarification to the changes.

