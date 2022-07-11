Advertisement

Shooting investigation closes I-840 in Rutherford County

RCSO are searching for a shooter in Almaville.
RCSO are searching for a shooter in Almaville.(RCSO)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMAVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on I-840 near Almaville Road on Monday morning.

According to RCSO, two men have been injured in the shooting and were transported to separate hospitals. The search for the suspect is underway and the interstate remains closed between Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway.

Westbound traffic is being routed off Veterans Parkway toward SR-96/Franklin Road for the investigation as detectives continue to gather evidence.

TDOT cautions showing shooting incident on I-840 in Rutherford County.
TDOT cautions showing shooting incident on I-840 in Rutherford County.(TDOT)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV street vendors
Metro council to discuss future of downtown street vendors
WSMV street vendors
Street vendors in the spotlight in Nashville
WSMV street vendors
Mayor Cooper addressing street vendors following complaints
WSMV arson locations
Firefighter accused of starting multiple fires in Humphreys County