Shooting investigation closes I-840 in Rutherford County

ALMAVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on I-840 near Almaville Road on Monday morning.

According to RCSO, two men have been injured in the shooting and were transported to separate hospitals. The search for the suspect is underway and the interstate remains closed between Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway.

Westbound traffic is being routed off Veterans Parkway toward SR-96/Franklin Road for the investigation as detectives continue to gather evidence.

TDOT cautions showing shooting incident on I-840 in Rutherford County. (TDOT)

