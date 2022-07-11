Sen. Rand Paul discusses national issues in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) took some time out before heading to Washington D.C. on Monday, to speak with residents of Allen County.

At the Scottsville City Hall, the senator spoke about topics ranging from his disagreements with Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding vaccines and mask mandates to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its effect on the U.S. economy.

The Senator addressed the rise in violent crimes around the country by putting them in a local perspective.

“There are more murders per capita in Louisville than there are in Chicago right now,” he said.

By bringing the issue of violence to a city that is closer to home, it made the issue more relatable to the crowd.

“They’ve got to decide what have those people in power in Louisville done for me and for my kid? And I’m not saying that if Republicans were elected all that violence would go away but we do believe in putting people in jail and keeping them there,” Paul said in regards to the citizens of Louisville.

As an opponent of the lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, he has often stated how shutting down the economy has hurt the nation. He does admit that vaccination helped bring down the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.

“I don’t think that anything we did slowed down the trajectory of the virus. Other than the vaccine, I think has been helpful, and natural immunity,” he said.

The floor was open for questions from the public after Senator Paul was finished speaking. This allowed those in attendance to have their questions answered about topics that concern them and their community.

Senator Rand Paul is up for re-election in November and is running against Democrat Charles Booker.

