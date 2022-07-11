Search for shooting suspect underway in Rutherford County

ALMAVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manhunt is underway after two men were shot driving on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Monday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said one of those men is still in the hospital and the suspected gunman is still at large.

Investigators said a motive has not been identified yet.

WSMV4 talked with drivers who take that interstate daily. They said hearing this shooting could have been random doesn’t sit well.

“No, I’m not taking I-840 after what I just heard,” Edward Hamlett said. “I’m kind of scared to take I-840 now, so I’m going to take a back road home.”

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:30 a.m. two men were driving on I-840 West near the Almaville Road exit. They were in a black SUV when an unknown person drove up to their car, shot multiple times, and fled from the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two men were on their way to work at a nearby job site. Hamlett said that could have been him.

“Nothing has ever happened when I’m on there,” he said. “It’s just kind of something you hear about, but just hearing about it kind of makes you feel a bit iffy.”

Those who live near the I-840 exit said drivers go too far.

“People are crazy out there,” one nearby resident said. “I’ve had people throw stuff out of their car at mine. All types of different stuff.”

While investigators have no motive yet, Hamlett said drivers shouldn’t fear driving their daily route.

“I feel like right now, with our economy, there’s a lot of people who are angry or disturbed,” he said. “I think these small things like someone cutting you off gets under their skin and make you go further than they would’ve gone before.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the gunshots came from what is believed to be a silver SUV. Anyone on I-840 who saw anything around 6:30 a.m. is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with information.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot two people on I-840 near the Almaville Road exit. (RCSO)

