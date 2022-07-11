Advertisement

Reba’s new tour is coming to Nashville

Reba McEntire announces new tour schedule.
Reba McEntire announces new tour schedule.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hall of Fame country music star, Reba McEntire announced on Monday she is hitting the road for a new tour this fall, with stops all over the South and Midwest.

The tour, named Reba: Live in Concert, will occupy arenas in 17 cities starting in October, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 21. Traveling with Reba on the tour as a special guest will be Canadian country musician, Terri Clark.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Here are the dates for Reba’s tour, but for tickets or any additional information, visit her website, here.

  • October 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
  • October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
  • October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
  • October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
  • October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
  • October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
  • October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
  • October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center
  • November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
  • November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
  • November 5 -  Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
  • November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
  • November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
  • November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
  • November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
  • November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
WSMV RuCo shooting
Shooting suspect sought in Rutherford County