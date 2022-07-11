Reba’s new tour is coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hall of Fame country music star, Reba McEntire announced on Monday she is hitting the road for a new tour this fall, with stops all over the South and Midwest.

The tour, named Reba: Live in Concert, will occupy arenas in 17 cities starting in October, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 21. Traveling with Reba on the tour as a special guest will be Canadian country musician, Terri Clark.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Here are the dates for Reba’s tour, but for tickets or any additional information, visit her website, here.

October 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center

November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.