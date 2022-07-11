Reba’s new tour is coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hall of Fame country music star, Reba McEntire announced on Monday she is hitting the road for a new tour this fall, with stops all over the South and Midwest.
The tour, named Reba: Live in Concert, will occupy arenas in 17 cities starting in October, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 21. Traveling with Reba on the tour as a special guest will be Canadian country musician, Terri Clark.
“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
Here are the dates for Reba’s tour, but for tickets or any additional information, visit her website, here.
- October 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
- October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
- October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
- October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center
- November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
- November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
- November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
