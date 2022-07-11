Advertisement

One dead, two injured in construction incident in Wilson County

Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Wilson County Sheriff's Office(WCSO)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday.

According to WCSO, three people were injured when a ladder fell on a power line while working on a home on Quad Oak Drive in Mt. Juliet around noon on Monday.

One person was pronounced dead and the two injured are being treated at local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

WSMV 4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy released from hospital after being shot in leg during dog attack
Rutherford County
Teen shot outside Rutherford County home
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals