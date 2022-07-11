Metro council to discuss future of downtown street vendors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Street vendors could be a thing of the past in Nashville as Metro’s traffic and parking commission plans to discuss their future on Monday.

With more people visiting the Music City, more vendors are setting up shop and Mayor John Cooper said he has heard several complaints about it.

Mayor Cooper wants to prohibit street vending between Union Street and Korean Veterans Blvd., spanning from the Cumberland River to 8th Avenue.

Mayor Cooper is also asking is seeking stricter penalties for vendors who fail to comply. He said people who live downtown, and business owners are complaining about vendors disrupting their customers.

Some vendors argue this is not the case because they have been following the rules, which includes paying $100 for a permit and setting up eight feet away from buildings.

“[The city] sent me the regulations,” said Tina Schmutterer, who sells denim jackets on 5th Avenue and Broadway Blvd. “I read them, re-read them, and then highlighted them, so I would do everything correctly.”

Vendors would like to set up shop in other areas of the city, as well, but Mayor Cooper wants them pushed out of other parts of town, such as the Gulch, Midtown, and Germantown.

