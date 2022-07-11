First Alert Forecast: Foggy start followed by heat and humidity

A few areas of patchy fog to start off our Monday, but that will quickly burn off after sunrise today.

It’s going to be a hot and more humid day today with highs in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. We’ll be talking ‘feels like’ temperatures around 100 degrees again. Tonight, will be mostly clear and warm with lows in the lower 70s.

We’ll stay in the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon, but some areas may even try and sneak into the upper 90s during the day. It will still be quite humid so heat index values will stretch into the triple digits. A frontal system will pass through late Tuesday and bring a passing shower or storm to parts of the Mid State.

A shower or storm will continue through the first half of Wednesday with temperatures around 90 in the afternoon.

Thursday we’ll see temperatures around 90 with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

Back into the lower 90s on Friday with a few afternoon clouds.

Saturday looks quiet and hot with temperatures in the mid 90s for the day.

Highs on Sunday dip slightly into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.