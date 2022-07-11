Firefighter arrested after admitting to setting fires

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Humphreys County volunteer firefighter has been arrested after admitting to setting six different buildings on fire within the past month.

Jennifer’s Furniture and Gifts on Highway 70 was burned down and just a few feet away from the store, one man said he was renovating a home when he saw flames and smoke shooting out of the building.

It started just like any other day. David Dabbs and his friends working on a home renovation off Highway 70.

“We’re remodeling this house. It was a flooded house that we’re redoing,” Dobbs said.

Tearing down walls and clearing out debris, but as Dabbs carried out a piece of wood, he smelled smoke coming from a building next door.

“When I came out of the building and I looked, it was on fire and I told them we might want to call the fire department,” Dabbs said.

This was the sixth building set on fire in Waverly within a month.

When Dabbs called 911, it wasn’t just fire trucks that showed up.

“TBI showed up with a full investigation crew, the full nine yards,” Dabbs said.

The next day the TBI announced that 19-year-old volunteer firefighter Leslie Winchester confessed to setting all of them.

But that’s not all that shocked Dabbs.

“To vandalize and just totally destroy somebody’s property, then try to help them? I just can’t put that in my mind,” Dabbs said.

Dabbs said he saw Winchester on that Friday helping crews put out the fire next door.

“I just, I don’t know how somebody can do that,” Dabbs said.

The TBI said Winchester is now charged with four counts of aggravated arson, two counts of arson and six counts of vandalism.

“This is my home. I don’t want to see anymore destruction to it. We’ve had enough with the floods, so I hope things are better now for everybody,” Dabbs said.

People in Waverly said they are grateful Winchester is being charged and hope this means they can feel safe again.

