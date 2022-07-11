Apartment fire displaces three families in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to an apartment on fire in South Nashville early Monday morning.

According to NFD personnel at the scene, a man woke up to smoke and flames inside his Longwood apartment on Wallace Road around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. He got out of the apartment and started banging on doors to adjacent apartment doors to wake up his neighbors.

NFD said they were able to contain the fire to the man’s apartment, which took on significant damage, but two other apartment homes were also damaged from smoke and water.

Three families were displaced in this fire but everyone was able to get out without injury. The American Red Cross was called in to assist.

The investigation is ongoing but early indications point to the fire starting due to unattended cooking.

NFD crews contain an apartment fire in South Nashville. (WSMV)

