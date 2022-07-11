Advertisement

3 cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson Co.


FILE - Monkeypox
FILE - Monkeypox(MGN)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There have now been three possible cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson County, the Metro Nashville Public Health Department confirmed on Sunday.

The department reported the first case of monkeypox on Thursday. Since then, two more presumptive cases have been reported.

The health department is awaiting confirmatory testing from the CDC on all three cases.

Health department officials said the first case of monkeypox was discovered when the person came for treatment for a rash. That person had traveled intentionally within the past three weeks to places with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Health experts said that exposure to when the person becomes symptomatic could be a week or up to 21 days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: First case of monkeypox reported in Davidson County

The CDC said that monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. The symptoms of both viruses are similar; however, monkeypox is typically considered milder and rarely fatal. The CDC said that monkeypox could be spread from person to person through:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face communication or during intimate physical contact
  • Touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Although infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion before the development of rash, many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms, other than rash, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nevertheless, people should be alert for the appearance of new rashes characterized by sores, bumps or fluid-filled bumps and seek medical evaluation if they have questions.

For more information regarding the monkeypox virus, you can visit the TDHCDC, and CDC guidance for Health Care Professionals.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

1st case of monkeypox confirmed in Davidson County
‘Don’t panic, be aware’: First case of Monkeypox in Davidson Co.
The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from...
US officials announce more steps against monkeypox outbreak

Latest News

Community activist Clemmie Greenlee has been invited to attend the signing ceremony for the...
Nashville community activist attending Safer Communities Act bill signing
Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday north of Springfield.
2 killed in head-on collision in Robertson Co.
Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening news update from WSMV4
Three teens were arrested Saturday night driving a vehicle taken by gunpoint on Thursday night.
3 teens arrested after being caught driving stolen car