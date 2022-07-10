Predators’ prospects to attend development camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Future Nashville Predators, including last week’s draft class, will be in town for this week’s development camp.

The camp runs Monday to Friday at Centennial Sportsplex, Bridgestone Arena and the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. The on-ice training sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Centennial Sportplex and the Prospect Showcase Game at Ford Ice Center on Friday are open to the public.

All six of Nashville’s 2022 NHL Draft selections – Joakim Kemell (17th pick), Adam Ingram (82nd pick), Kasper Kulonummi (84th pick), Cole O’Hara (114th pick), Graham Sward (146th pick) and Ben Strinden (210th pick) – will take the ice for the first time with the Predators.

Russian goalie Yaroslav Askarov, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville this spring, will also be at the camp.

Fans can also expect to see top prospects like Luke Evangelista, voted to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team and assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals this spring, Luke Prokop, a recent Ed Chynoweth Cup winner with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings, and Egor Afanasyeve, a regular contributor for Milwaukee last season.

Click to view the development camp roster and schedule of events.

