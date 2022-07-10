Nashville community activist attending Safer Communities Act bill signing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville community activist is heading to the White House to be recognized for her work in fighting against gun violence.

Clemmie Greenlee has been invited to meet with bipartisan leaders about the Safer Communities Act that will be signed Monday by President Joe Biden.

Greenlee said she’s spent years living in and fighting to protect the community against gun violence. She said to now get the opportunity to take her concerns to the White House still has her in shock.

She and dozens of other community activists throughout the country will speak to leaders as part of a ceremony to sign the Safer Communities Act, a bipartisan agreement on a bill for gun safety, mental health and school safety – all topics Greenless has been fighting for since her son will killed by gun violence.

“You finally have somebody that’s normal as possible going to the White House and it’s for what I do, all the work I put in with gun violence and the safe communities not happening for us in black communities around the world, and then being the mother of a murdered son, grandson, nephew. I feel honored that my fight hasn’t been in vain,” Greenlee said Sunday before leaving for Washington.

Greenlee said the trip to the White House only makes her want to fight even harder.

She leaves for Washington, DC, on Monday morning. She said although the bill will make a big difference in the community, there’s still work to be done.

