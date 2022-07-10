Man charged with DUI after driving into Red River in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged with DUI after he drove a vehicle off the bridge on Tiny Town Road and into the Red River early Sunday morning.

Clarksville Police said the driver was treated for minor injuries after the crash that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Tiny Town Road near Broadripple Drive. Police said they received a call that a vehicle had just run off the bridge and drove into the Red River. The vehicle was sinking when officers arrived, but the driver was able to get out and make it to shore.

Police said the driver was treated for minor injuries and officers determined that he was driving while intoxicated and was arrested.

The vehicle, which the headlights could be seen in the water, was to be removed from the river during daylight hours. No one else was in the car, according to police.

