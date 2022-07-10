Advertisement

3 teens arrested after being caught driving stolen car


Three teens were arrested Saturday night driving a vehicle taken by gunpoint on Thursday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested Saturday night after being caught driving a car that was taken by gunpoint on Thursday, Metro Police said.

Police spotted an unoccupied stolen Honda Civic parked near the intersection of Claiborne and Green streets on Saturday night. The car had been stolen at gunpoint Thursday night on Berry Street at North Third Street in East Nashville.

When three young men got into the car and drove off, detectives followed. Detectives stopped the Civic on East Nocturne Drive at Whites Creek Pike where all three were taken into custody.

The 16-year-old driver of the car was charged with vehicle theft. His adult passenger, 19-year-old Twyan Lyons, was charged with joyriding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The other passenger, age 17, is charged with joyriding and curfew violation.

