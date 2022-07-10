Advertisement

2 killed in head-on collision in Robertson Co.


Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday north of Springfield.
Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday north of Springfield.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision on U.S. 431 North on Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred near the intersection of William Woodard Road.

Jana Kinslow, 27, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was driving south on Highway 431 in a Chevrolet Tahoe when she crossed the center line and struck a BMW driven by Vicente Castro, 19, of  Springfield.

Castro and Kinslow both died in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Monkeypox
3 cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson Co.
Community activist Clemmie Greenlee has been invited to attend the signing ceremony for the...
Nashville community activist attending Safer Communities Act bill signing
Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening news update from WSMV4
Three teens were arrested Saturday night driving a vehicle taken by gunpoint on Thursday night.
3 teens arrested after being caught driving stolen car