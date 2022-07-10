2 killed in head-on collision in Robertson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision on U.S. 431 North on Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred near the intersection of William Woodard Road.

Jana Kinslow, 27, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was driving south on Highway 431 in a Chevrolet Tahoe when she crossed the center line and struck a BMW driven by Vicente Castro, 19, of Springfield.

Castro and Kinslow both died in the crash.

