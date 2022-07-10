1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was seriously injured in a head-on crash on New Salem Highway on Saturday evening, according to Murfreesboro Police.
Police said a F250 was traveling west on New Salem and turned into the path of a Nissan Frontier traveling east near the intersection of Cason Lane.
Police said the injured man’s condition is unknown.
