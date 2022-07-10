1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was seriously injured in a head-on crash on New Salem Highway on Saturday evening, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police said a F250 was traveling west on New Salem and turned into the path of a Nissan Frontier traveling east near the intersection of Cason Lane.

Police said the injured man’s condition is unknown.

Preliminary investigation shows a F250 traveling west on New Salem turned in path of a white Nissan Frontier traveling east on new Salem which caused a collision. A Honda Civic behind the frontier then struck the Frontier. One male was seriously injured. His condition is unknown. pic.twitter.com/I6S0JrUFNf — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.