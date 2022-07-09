Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey and former councilman, dies at 88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former councilmember and father of Oprah Winfrey passed away Friday night at the age of 88.

Well known for his barbershop, Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop, and achievements during his 16 years Metro Nashville Council, many in the community mourned the loss of Vernon after his long battle with cancer.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering, and mentoring young men in the community. An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service,” Mayor John Cooper said on Twitter.

Oprah was recently in Nashville for Independence Day weekend to celebrate ‘Vernon Winfrey Day,’ a day dedicated to her father, who was battling cancer at the time. Many family and friends attended the backyard barbeque to celebrate Vernon’s life.

The cause of Vernon’s death has not yet been confirmed regarding if it had anything to do with his battle with cancer.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.