Two Mid State law enforcement officers remembered on 19th Anniversary of death

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members gathered Saturday to remember two Wilson County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty 19 years ago.

On July 9th, 2003, just after 9 a.m., Sgt. Jerry Mundy of the Mount Juliet Police Department and Deputy John Musice of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were deploying spike strips to stop a suspect who had fled to Mount Juliet from Knoxville and was actively being pursued by police.

MJPD said the suspect had seen the officer deploying the spikes and started driving towards them. Sadly, the officers could not move out of the way in time and were killed on I-40 in Mount Juliet.

“Law enforcement officers have a very dangerous job, but someone in our community has to step up to keep us all safe. There are evil people in our society, and law enforcement officers stand strong and defend the thin blue line that separates the good from evil,” said MJPD officials.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, since 2003, 3,653 law enforcement officers lost their lives while in the line of duty.

At the memorial to honor the two fallen officers, Trish Mundy, Police Chief James Hambrick, Fire Cheif Jamie Luffman, District Attorney Jason Lawson, and Sheriff Robert Bryan offered their condolences.

July 9th marks the anniversary of the deaths of two law enforcement members.

