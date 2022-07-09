Two men arrested for selling cocaine, one case involving fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department for selling cocaine, one case involving fentanyl.

48-year-old Ronnie Drinks was selling drugs to an undercover detective at Riverfront Park before his arrest. 12.2 grams of cocaine were recovered. Drinks was charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine, the sale of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in jail on an $82,000 bond.

Bryce Russell, 37, was also arrested following an attempt to sell drugs with an undercover detective at 3rd Avenue South and Demonbreun Street. Russell had 1.8 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl, 9.7 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

Russell was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.