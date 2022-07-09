Preds, Forsberg agree to terms on new contract
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have agreed to a new contract with Forward Filip Forsberg.
The deal is for eight years at a reported $8.5 million per season.
Forsberg is coming off a career-best season where he scored 42 goals and tallied 84 points.
The 27-year-old Swede has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Nashville and is the Predators’ all-time leader with 220 goals scored.
Securing Forsberg was Preds GM David Poile’s top priority this off-season.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.