Preds, Forsberg agree to terms on new contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have agreed to a new contract with Forward Filip Forsberg.

The deal is for eight years at a reported $8.5 million per season.

Forsberg is coming off a career-best season where he scored 42 goals and tallied 84 points.

The 27-year-old Swede has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Nashville and is the Predators’ all-time leader with 220 goals scored.

Securing Forsberg was Preds GM David Poile’s top priority this off-season.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.