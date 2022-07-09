Advertisement

Preds, Forsberg agree to terms on new contract


#9 on the Preds
#9 on the Preds(Nashville Predators)
By Chris Harris
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have agreed to a new contract with Forward Filip Forsberg.

The deal is for eight years at a reported $8.5 million per season.

Forsberg is coming off a career-best season where he scored 42 goals and tallied 84 points.

The 27-year-old Swede has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Nashville and is the Predators’ all-time leader with 220 goals scored.

Securing Forsberg was Preds GM David Poile’s top priority this off-season.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Preds NHL draft 2022
Predators welcome new recruits to team
Preds NHL draft 2022
Predators take Finnish player with first pick
NHL regular season schedules released
NHL regular season schedules released
NHL regular season schedules released
Predators to open 2022 season in Czech Republic