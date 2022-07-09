Police: One dead in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Friday following a shooting that shut down a roadway in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police Department officials said dispatchers had received a call regarding a shooting that had already occurred in the area of Hickory Grove Blvd. and Sunset Dr.

According to officials, one person was shot and was then transported to Tennova Healthcare by an ambulance, where he later died as a result of his injuries. CPD said they are withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin is notified of the situation.

Police confirmed that all that was involved had been detained pending further investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Martin at 931-648-0656, ext. 5224.

The roadway has been reopened.

