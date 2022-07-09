Tennessee Lawmakers work to revive Nashville RNC 2024 legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the announcement draws near where the 2024 Republican National Convention will be held, Tennessee lawmakers are still hoping that Nashville will be selected.

Last week, Metro Council withdrew a bill that, if passed, would approve an agreement between the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, the Nashville 2024 Host Committee, and the Republican National Committee for the 2024 RNC. The bill was withdrawn following “multiple concerns and objections from Metro Council.”

Following the meeting, the Nashville 2024 host committee said they plan to re-file the RNC contract legislation next month after addressing the concerns voiced by council members.

“I bet the Nashville host committee feels that way. Hopefully, the RNC sees that the vote isn’t going to change and moves on,” said Councilman Bob Mendes on Twitter.

The General Assembly is also considering holding a special session to secure the legislation necessary to host the 2024 RNC.

“The speaker and the General Assembly fully support either the RNC or the DNC bringing its 2024 Convention to Nashville,” said Doug Kufner, spokesperson for House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “The General Assembly has already approved funding in the budget for either convention. Speaker Sexton is watching closely as to how some Metro Council members are playing politics on a massive economic and international public relations win for our state and Nashville. Hopefully, bipartisanship will prevail, and in the next two weeks, we will have a better idea of what needs to be done — if anything — to secure the convention.”

Governor Bill Lee had previously told us that he was in favor of bringing the convention to Nashville, saying 40,000 people coming to Nashville would be an economic boom.

The other city being considered for hosting the convention is Milwaukee, WI.

