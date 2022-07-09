Advertisement

House burns down after struck by lightning


A house is a total loss following a fire
A house is a total loss following a fire(Hendersonville fire)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family was displaced after a house caught on fire from being struck by lightning.

Hendersonville Fire officials said units were dispatched to a residential structure fire around 2:03 p.m.

When crews arrived, they reported that they saw no life safety concerns; however, due to the proximity of neighboring houses, B shift crews deployed two-and-a-half-inch hose lines to combat the residential fire and keep it from spreading.

A house is a total loss following a fire
A house is a total loss following a fire(Hendersonville fire)
A house is a total loss following a fire
A house is a total loss following a fire(Hendersonville fire)

The neighboring residence reportedly sustained substantial exterior damage, and the residence that was struck by lightning was reported as a total loss.

Crews worked for 45 minutes to control the fire and reported no injuries.

A house is a total loss following a fire
A house is a total loss following a fire(Hendersonville fire)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather update
Don't wait to hydrate in the heat
Mid State residents struggle in heat wave
Non-profits help community during the heat wave
Non-profits help community during the heat wave
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather update