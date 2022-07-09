House burns down after struck by lightning

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family was displaced after a house caught on fire from being struck by lightning.

Hendersonville Fire officials said units were dispatched to a residential structure fire around 2:03 p.m.

When crews arrived, they reported that they saw no life safety concerns; however, due to the proximity of neighboring houses, B shift crews deployed two-and-a-half-inch hose lines to combat the residential fire and keep it from spreading.

A house is a total loss following a fire (Hendersonville fire)

The neighboring residence reportedly sustained substantial exterior damage, and the residence that was struck by lightning was reported as a total loss.

Crews worked for 45 minutes to control the fire and reported no injuries.

