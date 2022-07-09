Advertisement

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large


Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot by trespasser(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in.

Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive.

One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim was transported to the hospital, and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police on the scene added that no one had been arrested, and there are no leads at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A house is a total loss following a fire
House burns down after struck by lightning
Clarksville isolated shooting incident
Police: One dead in Clarksville shooting
Legal aid program for low income renters
Legal aid program for low-income renters
Family wants answers in brother's 1991 death
3 bodies to be exhumed after mysterious death nearly 30 years ago