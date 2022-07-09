Brentwood PD gets new body cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department will be one of the last agencies in Middle Tennessee to give their officers body cameras.

Brentwood PD will be extending accountability and transparency both ways as they plan to implement new body cameras and upgrade their patrol car with cameras as well.

The upgrades will be coming shortly after the city unanimously approved the purchase.

“When officers leave their patrol car, and they go and engage in an activity away from their car away from the camera’s view,” said Brentwood PD Assistant Chief, Jim Colvin. “A lot of times that activity will then be discussed in their report, it’ll come into court so it’s something that both defense and prosecuting attorneys will want to see and its a layer of protection for the officer as well.”

Colvin said they’ve had time to study the other area police departments’ use of body cameras.

The agency has purchased 60 body cameras and 55 in-car camera systems.

The department already has in-car cameras, however, the new cameras will be of better quality and have license-plate reader technology.

Patrol officers, detectives and supervisors will all be given body cameras.

“It takes a long time to put all those things together,” Colvin said. “We feel like we’re in a great position now to move forward with body cameras and it’s going to be great for our officers and our community.”

Long-time Brentwood resident, Ann Bozeman, said she was glad the department will get this equipment.

“I think it’s a good plan for Brentwood for the police officers and for anyone that they might have a problem that there’s proof one way or another,” said Bozeman.

Whenever an officer is engaged with someone in the community, the cameras should activate.

“The cameras have certain triggers. And they’ll be activated by the blue lights in the car. Or sometimes when they remove something from their utility belt. So, they can be automatically triggered, they can also be triggered manually,” Colvin said. “Our officers are actually excited about this--so we’ve had a handful of officers that have tested multiple products they like.”

Brentwood Police expects the cameras to arrive in six to eight months, however, it could be longer due to supply chain issues.

