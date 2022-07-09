3 men arrested for sale of fentanyl-laced cocaine on Demonbreun St.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Friday night after selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said an undercover detective was met by Curtis Webster, 61, on Demonbreun Street at 3rd Avenue South and agreed to provide the detective with a half gram of cocaine for $60. Webster reportedly walked to the pedestrian bridge, where he interacted with Robert Johnson, 42, and Oliver Ayers, 59, before giving the cocaine to the detective. MNPD said the drugs tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Police recovered from Johnson’s backpack 4.5 grams of a rock substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl and a loaded .38 caliber revolver. Ayers also possessed multiple white rocks that all tested positive for cocaine.

MNPD said all three men had been charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl for resale. Additionally, Johnson is charged with unlawful gun possession during the commission of a felony. Bond for Johnson and Ayers was set at $64,000 each. Webster is jailed in place of a $40,000 bond.

The Specialized Investigations Division led the investigation with assistance from Central Precinct officers.

