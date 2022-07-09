3 bodies to be exhumed after mysterious death nearly 30 years ago

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - For more than 30 years, a Giles County family has wanted to know what truly happened to their brother. They were told that he, along with two other boys, drowned; however, the family believes that they were possibly murdered.

A vault of memories was opened as crews pulled up mud-caked coffins.

“It’s something like this you won’t ever forget,” Timothy Martindale said.

For Timothy, his cousin Stevie Russell Bass died in 1991, along with Timothy’s 20-year-old brother Dennis Martindale and 16-year-old Patrick Fletchter.

People in town said the three boys were found in Richland Creek off Highway 273. The medical examiner ruled their deaths as drownings.

“There was an extreme undercurrent in one place, which would tend to pull you under and downstream. We feel all three drowned as a result of that,” an investigator said.

Investigators at the time agreed with the medical examiner’s report. Their deaths were ruled an accident, but Harlan later had his medical license taken away due to malpractice.

“Why would anyone come swimming with their shirts and things on, you know?” Ola, Dennis’ mother, asked.

The questions she had then, her sons still have.

“I never did believe it,” George said. “He still had his shoes on.”

“Somebody murdered him,” Timothy added. “It just didn’t add up.”

When Timothy heard the District Attorney wanted to perform another autopsy, he was relieved.

“It brought tears, and I was like, “thank god, something is going to be done,” you know?” Timothy said. “We just want justice. It’s been a long time. If they are still walking around here, then they need to pay for what they’ve done.”

The three were all buried in different cemeteries. Two will be examined by the medical examiner this week. The family Dennis said his body would be exhumed from an Alabama cemetery next week.

