Woman comes home to her Black Lives Matter sign torn in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman came home to her Black Live Matter sign destroyed in her yard.

Jennifer Vazquez first noticed the damage on her way to the mailbox over the Fourth of July weekend. Then she saw her sign was broken in half with some of the edges crumbled away.

“It was kind of a weird feeling,” Vazquez said. “I have been here almost six years (in East Nashville). I love this neighborhood, so something like that just tugged at me.”

Disturbed by what happened, Vasquez took to Facebook to share.

“I was like, I understand a lot of things that happen in life are really from our past,” Vazquez explained. “So, a lot of anger and rage that is happening is almost undealt in someone. Then that rage comes out into the community.”

Her neighbor was also disappointed and says the sign has been there since he moved in.

“It just takes a lot of nerve to come onto someone’s yard even if you disagree and vandalize their stuff,” stated Nick Crook.

Vazquez said she is now in the process of getting a new sign and hopes to place it in the same location as the previous one.

“The solution in my opinion is to dig down in you. Solve you, and you can actually create a better world,” Vazquez said.

