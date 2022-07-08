Advertisement

What President Biden’s order means for Tennessee


By Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on abortion rights. A local political science professor broke down what that means for Tennessee.

“To a large degree, it’s a political response,” John Vile said, a political science professor at MTSU, who believes the order won’t have much effect on Tennessee at all.

It in part outlines measures to protect women seeking out-of-state abortions. According to Vile, Tennessee’s trigger law does not penalize women for abortion to begin with, only the provider, nor does it ban out of state travel. “We have an interstate right to travel,” Vile explained. “I think Tennessee can try at least to prohibit legal abortions within the state, but we don’t have the right to determine what Illinois is going to do.”

Amid pressure to find another path to federally legal abortion, President Biden took the opportunity to address midterm elections.

“You would not have a sufficient number of congressmen to try to protect abortion nationwide, and [it] seems unlikely that you will have such a majority in the near future,” Vile said. “The most obvious legal path for either side would have been to adopt a constitution amendment, which clearly states that we understand the right to abortion is protected, or we understand that the constitution does not protect it. That requires two thirds majority of both houses of congress, and ratification of three quarters of the states.”

For more on the contents of the executive order, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family wants answers in brother's 1991 death
3 bodies to be exhumed after mysterious death nearly 30 years ago
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel for 8 hours
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79