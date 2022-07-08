Two men arrested with nearly 50 pounds of marijuana at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airport Police at Nashville International Airport (BNA) seized two bags containing approximately 48 pounds of marijuana on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Airport Police K9 officers conducted a random search of luggage on flight #1830 that had just landed from San Francisco. Police dog, “Power,” caught a scent on two roller bags belonging to 26-year-old Demetrius Jeffreys and 42-year-old Marcus Barnett-McClay.

The K9 officers approached Jeffreys, who confirmed the identity of his bag and gave the officers consent to open it. Approximately 28 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana was found inside the luggage.

During the search of Jeffreys’ bag, Barnett-McClay was nearby and attempted to walk away from the area. Officers caught up with him and received his reluctant consent to open the bag. Approximately 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana was discovered inside.

Both Jeffreys and Barnett-McClay were arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell.

