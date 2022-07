NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators welcomed new players Thursday for their 2022-2023 season during the National Hockey League Draft.

The Nashville Predators selected Forward Joakim Kemell from Finland with the 17th pick in the first round of the NHL draft Thursday.

Our pick is in! With the 17th overall pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft, the Nashville Predators have selected Joakim Kemell from the Liiga's JYP pic.twitter.com/kEY5yZYKjJ — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.