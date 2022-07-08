Police investigate $10,000 worth of weapons stolen

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Greenbrier Police have been investigating a bazaar robbery that happened early Friday morning at a gun store.

Three people were captured on security camera breaking into Guns and Leather shortly after 4 a.m. using a stolen truck and got away with around $10,000 worth of weapons.

“It’s so aggravating because of the damage and stuff that is done,” owner Dennis Williams said. “Just for no more than what they are able to get. These people are not the smartest people in the world. It’s just aggravating to have to deal with people like that.”

Employees have been working with the ATF to do a complete inventory of the store and determine exactly how many guns were stolen. Williams estimated the thieves were able to grab eight to ten guns in the less than one minute they were inside.

Williams said the store will be closed until further notice due to the damaged front door. He’s expecting it to cost more than $50,000 to repair and said it could take weeks to get a replacement because of supply chain issues.

Around half a dozen display cases were also damaged when the truck backed up the front steps and rammed into the store. The guns from those cases had to be laid on counters across the store on Friday until they could be put into a new location.

“People like this are not able to buy a gun anyway and they just get them any way they want to,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, this is one of the ways they chose.”

A car that was stopped at the red light in front of the store saw it all happen and called 911. Williams said he was woken up a few minutes later by a call from his alarm company.

Police said officers were able to recover the stolen truck used in the robbery a short distance away from the gun store and found a cell phone that was left at the scene.

At this point, none of the stolen guns have been found, but Greenbrier Police said there is no active threat to the public.

Williams said he expects police to find the three thieves soon.

“I can’t tell you how many customers we’ve had call and email us asking if there is anything they can do,” Williams said. “That’s the community we work with. It’s not these people who came in.”

Instead of selling guns on Friday, Williams and his employees grabbed vacuums, shovels and brooms to clean up the glass shards that littered the ground.

“Everyone thinks you have insurance, but insurance doesn’t cover anything,” Williams said. “The people that are going to be off while all of this stuff is being repaired and not able to work. It’s just aggravating.”

