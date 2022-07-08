Police: 61-year-old man dead in 2-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on I-40 West on Thursday afternoon.

Charles Stavely, 61, of Lebanon, was driving east in a 1996 Toyota Camry near Fesslers Lane around 5:45 p.m. when for an unknown reason, he drove over the grass berm, entered the westbound lanes, and hit 26-year-old Oscar Hilario-Hernandez’s Chevrolet pickup truck.

Stavely was pronounced dead at the scene and Hilario-Hernandez was reportedly not injured.

Metro Nashville PD added that both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and that there was no evidence of impairment on the part of either driver.

