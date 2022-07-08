Next phase of Interstate 65 rehabilitation, resurfacing in Simpson County set to begin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The next phase of the project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County at the Kentucky-Tennessee line is set to begin. Crews will begin milling and resurfacing I-65 from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.0) to the Warren County line (mile marker 13) beginning Sunday night.

Motorists should expect I-65 northbound to be down to one lane Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next couple of months in this section.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays with slowed or stopped traffic.

Once the northbound section is complete crews will switch to the southbound side.

In addition to resurfacing, crews have also worked on drainage and erosion improvements along the route.

The entire project is expected to be completed by late November.

