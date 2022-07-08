Nashville animal shelter looks for help as facility surpasses capacity limits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is over capacity with pets right now and they are reaching out for help.

MACC has three times as many animals as they can ideally house right now, with as many as 150 in the shelter this week. In June, it was nearly 500 animals.

This comes as they continue to deal with a staffing shortage as many other industries are.

“Right now, we have a lot of great animals, we want to find a lot of great homes for them,” explained Matt Peters of MACC. “That’s your adoption fee.”

For people that might not be ready to adopt, there is a foster program.

“Sure, we have two kinds of versions of that,” Peters said. “Then we’ll transfer them over to their adopted home.”

You can also volunteer at MACC, which includes walking some dogs to get them out into the yard, doing laundry, or help with their house enrichment programs.

“We, like so many places, we are in need of more staff,” Peters admitted. “We hope to fill so more positions soon so we can care for more animals. "

