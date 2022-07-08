MNPD destroys 21,000+ lbs of drugs collected since 2007

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced Friday that the Evidence Storage Division facilitated the destruction of 21,740 pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

MNPS said the drugs had come to the department from a series of seizures spanning 15 years, from 2007-2022. The drugs were transported to an out-of-state environmentally engineered facility designed for destruction.

MNPD officers and a Davidson County District Attorney’s representative were present during the destruction process.

“Years of outstanding investigative work led to removing these dangerous drugs, especially fentanyl, from our streets,” said Chief John Drake. “I am grateful to our federal and area law enforcement partners who routinely assist with these often complex and dangerous investigations.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.