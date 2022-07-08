Advertisement

Memphis Humane Society overwhelmed

Memphis Humane Society
Memphis Humane Society(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Humane Society is now at capacity.

The non-profit said they have been taking in a lot of animals, including strays and puppies and kittens from pets that have not been spayed or neutered.

The shelter said it is unable to take in any extra animals.

Staff said they took in many animals after July 4, who may have ran away from fireworks.

To help families find their pets quicker, Executive Director Ellen Zahariadis suggests pet parents visit the Lost and Found Pets of the Mid-South Facebook page, call their local shelters, hang posters, and have their pets microchipped.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Mugshot of Leslie Winchester
REPORT: Humphreys Co firefighter admits to causing 6 fires
July 9th marks the anniversary of the deaths of two law enforcement members.
Two Mid State law enforcement officers remembered on 19th Anniversary of death
Saturday morning weather forecast
Saturday morning weather forecast
Oprah celebrates Vernon Winfrey Day
Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey and former councilman, dies at 88
Brentwood PD gets new body cameras
Brentwood PD gets new body cameras