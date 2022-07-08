Man charged after recording device found in Smith County bathroom

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The sheriff’s department confirmed a man was arrested for putting a recording device in a bathroom at a cheerleading gym in Smith County and could be connected to a similar incident.

Andrew Halford was charged with unlawful photographing and a criminal attempt on Thursday. Halford’s arrest comes after the Smith County Sheriff’s office said a recording device at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics.

The sheriff’s department said Halford, an instructor at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics, confessed to putting a backpack with a GoPro camera in the bathroom on January 14, 2021. He told the business owner that he captured a video of the victims changing clothes.

The video in question contained 60 females, mostly minors. FranklinPolice detectives believe the suspect had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September. Police, working with Premier Athletics management and are in the process of notifying their parents. Detectives are working to identify the remaining 13 victims.

Halford was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at his Murfreesboro home. He has been charged and is in the Smith County jail. On Friday afternoon, Franklin Police told us that the “case at PremierAthletics in Franklin is still under review.” They added, “no charges have been filed, but they are expected.”

