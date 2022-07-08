Gymnast switches schools to go to Nashville HBCU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen women will make history in fall of 2022 with the first historically black college university gymnastics team ever.

Fisk University in Nashville will gear up for its program’s first season. Some of the women will be de-committing and transferring from schools all over the country to be part of it.

17-year-old Morgan Price has been a gymnast almost her entire life. Her gymnastics journey began at the age of two in Lebanon, TN. It took her to Dallas, Texas where she’s lived since.

Colleges started scouting her during her junior year.

“I was talking to Auburn, Oregon State, Denver, LSU…” Price said.

In November, Price committed to Arkansas and her school check every box but one.

“Ever since I was a young gymnast, I always wanted to be an HBCU gymnast, not just a college gymnast,” Price said.

At the time of her commitment to Arkansas, no HBCU had a gymnastics program, but that changed in February.

“I was scrolling and I saw Fisk University was starting the first HBCU gymnastics team,” Price said.

Now, Price was the one making the call to Fisk University’s gymnastics coach, Corrinne Tarver.

“I looked her up and said, ‘wait a minute, what?’” Tarver said.

Price recently de-committed from Arkansas and will be one of 15 women from across the country on the roster for Fisk gymnastics’ inaugural season.

Tarver said it wasn’t as hard as she thought it was going to be to recruit to a brand-new program. Most girls on the roster called her with stories similar to Price.

The athletes will be coming from all over the country. Most are from Georgia and Texas. “I still had to convince them that they needed to take this leap of faith,” Tarver said. “Someone like Morgan was a huge leap of faith to give up the SEC and all the glitz and glamour that go with the SEC to come to a small little school in Nashville.”

Price said going to Fisk is a way to honor her dad. “My dad was the first black man to come out of Lebanon and play professional baseball so it is like I am following in his footsteps of being part of the first of something.”

Chris Price played for the Royals organization and died in a motorcycle accident when she was young. She thinks it is no coincidence her gymnastics career is bringing her back to where it all began. “It is kind of like it was made for me,” Price said. “Now, it is like I am coming back to all my family and where my roots started in gymnastics. It just feels like home. For real, it does.”

