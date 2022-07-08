Gas drops to $3.99 in parts of Middle TN

DICKSON, Tn. (WSMV) - Gas dropped below $4 dollars a gallon in parts of Middle Tennessee Friday, though the statewide average is around $4.34, according to AAA.

Off I-40 in Dickson, several gas stations advertised $3.99 a gallon, making filling up, not as painful as it has in months past.

“I was very excited about it, so yes, I did stop. Very excited about seeing 3.99,” Jerri Houck, said.

Across Tennessee, gas has dropped nearly 30 cents in the past month, according to AAA.

Gas Buddy reports the lower price of crude oil, decreased demand for fuel, and higher fuel supply are contributing factors to a short-term drop in gas prices.

But as more people prepare to drive this summer, experts suggest the long-term outlook isn’t as bright.

“Just astronomical the way it’s been going. Goes up fast, comes down slow,” Cecil Rayborn said. “I hope they get back down to below 4 dollars and stay there.”

At the pump in Dickson, drivers felt better about the lower cost, but say, it’s still not cheap.

One year ago, according to AAA, gas in Tennessee averaged $2.89 a gallon.

“Not running around as much. Pretty much just work and back home. Just driving when necessary,” Houck said.

“You don’t just keep running back and forth like you used to,” Ron Lee said.

As of Friday night, Gas Buddy shows the gas station selling the cheapest gas, was in McEwen, at $3.85.

