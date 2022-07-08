Advertisement

Gas drops to $3.99 in parts of Middle TN


By Michael Warrick
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tn. (WSMV) - Gas dropped below $4 dollars a gallon in parts of Middle Tennessee Friday, though the statewide average is around $4.34, according to AAA.

Off I-40 in Dickson, several gas stations advertised $3.99 a gallon, making filling up, not as painful as it has in months past.

“I was very excited about it, so yes, I did stop. Very excited about seeing 3.99,” Jerri Houck, said.

Across Tennessee, gas has dropped nearly 30 cents in the past month, according to AAA.

Gas Buddy reports the lower price of crude oil, decreased demand for fuel, and higher fuel supply are contributing factors to a short-term drop in gas prices.

But as more people prepare to drive this summer, experts suggest the long-term outlook isn’t as bright.

“Just astronomical the way it’s been going. Goes up fast, comes down slow,” Cecil Rayborn said. “I hope they get back down to below 4 dollars and stay there.”

At the pump in Dickson, drivers felt better about the lower cost, but say, it’s still not cheap.

One year ago, according to AAA, gas in Tennessee averaged $2.89 a gallon.

“Not running around as much. Pretty much just work and back home. Just driving when necessary,” Houck said.

“You don’t just keep running back and forth like you used to,” Ron Lee said.

As of Friday night, Gas Buddy shows the gas station selling the cheapest gas, was in McEwen, at $3.85.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighbors upset with proposed development
Neighbors upset with proposed development
Non-profits help community during the heat wave
Salvation Army works to keep Nashvillians cool
In this September 2021 file photo, Katelynn Erksine, Middle Tennessee State University master...
Middle Tennessee State University offers free self-defense course
WSMV eggplant recipe
Eggplant Rollatini with Mozzarella & Provolone recipe