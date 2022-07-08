Advertisement

Drunk woman drives car into East Nashville donut shop

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a woman after she crashed her vehicle through the front of a donut shop in East Nashville early Friday morning.

According to arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Sarah Flowers drove her small SUV right through the front of East Park Donuts & Coffee just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers interviewed Flowers at the scene and she admitted to consuming “several IPA beers.”

Through a field sobriety test, it was clear Flowers was too intoxicated to be driving a vehicle. She consented to a breath test later, which put her BAC at .218.

This SUV smashed through the front of this donut shop early Friday morning.
This SUV smashed through the front of this donut shop early Friday morning.(WSMV)

She spent most of her morning in jail and was released around 8:45 a.m.

East Park Donuts & Coffee was closed for business on Friday, due to the excessive damage left by the crash. The shop confirmed that no one was injured in the incident as the first employee does not arrive until 4 a.m.

The shop will board up the front window and be open on Saturday at their normal time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV news flash
Friday afternoon News Update
WSMV crestview apts
Arrest made in deadly shooting at apartment complex near BNA
WSMV donut crash
Car rams through donut shop
WSMV shelter animals
Nashville animal shelter looks for help as facility surpasses capacity limits