Drunk woman drives car into East Nashville donut shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a woman after she crashed her vehicle through the front of a donut shop in East Nashville early Friday morning.

According to arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Sarah Flowers drove her small SUV right through the front of East Park Donuts & Coffee just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers interviewed Flowers at the scene and she admitted to consuming “several IPA beers.”

Through a field sobriety test, it was clear Flowers was too intoxicated to be driving a vehicle. She consented to a breath test later, which put her BAC at .218.

This SUV smashed through the front of this donut shop early Friday morning. (WSMV)

She spent most of her morning in jail and was released around 8:45 a.m.

East Park Donuts & Coffee was closed for business on Friday, due to the excessive damage left by the crash. The shop confirmed that no one was injured in the incident as the first employee does not arrive until 4 a.m.

The shop will board up the front window and be open on Saturday at their normal time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.