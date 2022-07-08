Advertisement

Community says final goodbye to K9 Deputy Drago

Memorial Service for Floyd County Sheriff's Office K9 Drago.
Memorial Service for Floyd County Sheriff's Office K9 Drago.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A week of goodbyes came to a close Friday evening in Prestonsburg.

Members of the community poured into the Mountain Arts Center Friday to say remember the fourth fallen hero who put it all on the line last week.

People, police pups, and pets from all around filled up the Mountain Arts Center to close out the week of emotional ceremonies, honoring the life and service of fallen K9 Deputy Drago, who was killed in the line of duty during last week’s shootout. Drago leaves behind a department full of loved ones who stood by him for every collar.

The nationally recognized crime fighting K9 is the last of the fallen officers to receive a funeral this week. Those involved say his sacrifice and dedication will never be forgotten.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Dispatch Clerk Misha Curnutte spoke about how special Drago was.

“The dog was as much a pet of our department as the officers were,” Curnutte said. “And Drago had a unique personality. He was a pretty cool guy. And I think we all just need, somehow, to show how much we did care about him and how much he meant.”

Both of Drago’s handlers spoke at the memorial service and K9s from agencies around the mountains paid their respects as well.

