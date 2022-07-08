Beat the heat: Locals visit Harpeth River to kayak, canoe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The weather didn’t stop water lovers from floating on the Harpeth River on Friday, however, water splashes mixed with clouds made it bearable.

“Oh yeah, this is what we do, this is life on the river right here,” one kayaker told WSMV 4.

Broken Paddle Outfitters, located a bit west of Bellevue, is the closest place to rent canoes and kayaks and flow down the river.

One kayaker, Tiffany Krech, said although the humidity is real, she would rather float on.

For those that have kayaks and canoes, the Harpeth is a Nashville hidden playground.

A kayaker, who is one of the area’s biggest advocates, pointed out that 85 species of fish and 350 species of birds call the river home.

While kayaking and canoeing may be fun, there can still be risks. One kayaker said his canoe flipped over, however, there was no panic.

“It happens man, this is river life. It’s all good,” he said.

For those that do go down the river, they should remember safety first and to use a life jacket.

