Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in west Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman died Thursday morning after her car veered into a ditch striking several trash bins and a mailbox, Metro Police said.

Police said Helen Menees, 71, was driving a 2020 Kia Forte just before 9 a.m. on Lynnbrook Road when the accident occurred. The car flipped on its roof just before Lynnbrook Court.

Menees was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.