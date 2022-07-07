Advertisement

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in west Nashville


One woman was killed in a crash on Lynnbrook Road.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman died Thursday morning after her car veered into a ditch striking several trash bins and a mailbox, Metro Police said.

Police said Helen Menees, 71, was driving a 2020 Kia Forte just before 9 a.m. on Lynnbrook Road when the accident occurred. The car flipped on its roof just before Lynnbrook Court.

Menees was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

